< Back to All News

Expansion Plans For Onyx Theatre Moving Forward

Posted: Jul. 28, 2023 12:05 AM PDT

Big expansion plans for the Onyx Theatre in Nevada City are moving forward. The City Planning Commission has approved the architectural design plans and use permit. General Manager Celine Negrete says they’re taking over an adjacent vacant building and combining that space with the space of the current building on Argall Way. And that’ll allow the doubling of the number of screens from two to four, with the total number of seats climbing from 58 to 78. Those seats will also get a comfort upgrade. But Negrete says she’s probably most excited about adding an indoor and outdoor lounge area…

click to listen to Celine Negrete

Negrete says another major change is the addition of a kitchen that will allow the lifting of the age restriction. Since they also serve alcoholic beverages, the current ABC license requires that only people 21 and over can attend movies at the theatre…

click to listen to Celine Negrete

The lobby and concession space and offerings will also grow significantly. But Negrete says the project won’t likely be completed until late next year. It’ll also be done in phases, so the theatre doesn’t have to be completely shut down for any longer than about a month. The original remodelling of the Onyx from the former Magic Theatre, which was completed in 2018, closed the business for a year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha