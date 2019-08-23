Expect Congestion For NU Football Season Opener

If you have plans to attend the football season opener at Nevada Union High School tonight, access and parking will be tight. Principal Kelly Rhoden says the second phase of construction work and infrastructure upgrades is still being completed…

The road that goes near the football field has also been taken out. Rhoden says there are directional signs you can follow. The work is funded by the Measure B bond measure. The Miners are taking on Yuba City High School, with the JV game beginning at 5, and the kickoff for the varsity game scheduled for 7.