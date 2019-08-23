< Back to All News

Expect Congestion For NU Football Season Opener

Posted: Aug. 23, 2019 12:02 AM PDT

If you have plans to attend the football season opener at Nevada Union High School tonight, access and parking will be tight. Principal Kelly Rhoden says the second phase of construction work and infrastructure upgrades is still being completed…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

The road that goes near the football field has also been taken out. Rhoden says there are directional signs you can follow. The work is funded by the Measure B bond measure. The Miners are taking on Yuba City High School, with the JV game beginning at 5, and the kickoff for the varsity game scheduled for 7.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha