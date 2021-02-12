Expect Sierra Travel Delays This Weekend

It’s a three or four-day weekend for a lot of people. And you combine that with fresh snow, Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says you’ll have plenty of company if you want to go to the Sierra…

Meanwhile, more snow is forecast in the higher elevations Saturday and President’s Day on Monday, so you should also be ready to chain up. Borrayo also reminds motorists that because of distancing restrictions from the pandemic, ski resort parking lots will fill more quickly than normal. And there also continues to be a problem of motorists simply pulling off the side of a highway to play in the snow, which is illegal…

Vehicles can be towed away. Borrayo says snow play at rest areas is also prohibited, which also prevents big rig drivers from using them for federally mandated breaks.