Experience, Knowledge, Confidence, and Collaboration

Posted: Feb. 2, 2021 8:28 AM PST

Public Health in Nevada County is in good hands as we move forward into 2021 and continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellerman, brings not only a full career of working with diverse and underserved communities, he brings knowledge of Nevada County, and personal experience seeing how communities are dealing with the pandemic as he has four grandchildren in the area. Speaking a a panelist on the YubaNet Virtual presentation Vaccinate Nevada County, Kellerman says, because of his knowledge and experience, he participated in the vaccine pilot program though UC Davis Med Center and received both doses in August and early September.

Listen to Dr. Scott Kellerman

Kellerman has complete confidence in the vaccine, and sees it is as the way towards a return to normalcy. He stresses it cannot be done in isolation, but through a collaboration of providers.

Listen to Dr. Scott Kellerman

He says a number of other medical providers such as Chapa De, Yuba Docs, and Western Sierra Family Clinic are all providing vaccines as they become available. Primary care facilities are also gearing up.

Listen to Dr. Scott Kellerman

Kellerman says a secondary benefit of working collaboratively is the collective experience the experts get working together to solve problems.

Listen to Dr. Scott Kellerman

Kellerman assumed the roll of County Public Health Officer on January 12.

