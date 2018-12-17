Explosive Device Found in Grass Valley Vehicle

A Grass Valley man has been arrested after an explosive device was found in his vehicle, causing a brief evacuation of some Sutton Way businesses. Nevada County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a location in the 700 block of Sutton Way Saturday afternoon when a victim spotted a truck containing some of his stolen property. When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw a cylindrical object with a green wire coming out of it. Bomb units from Placer County came out and retrieved it. 33 year-old Joshua Danos was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a destructive device, and is currently being held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

–gf