< Back to All News

Explosive Device Found in Grass Valley Vehicle

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 8:08 AM PST

A Grass Valley man has been arrested after an explosive device was found in his vehicle, causing a brief evacuation of some Sutton Way businesses. Nevada County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a location in the 700 block of Sutton Way Saturday afternoon when a victim spotted a truck containing some of his stolen property. When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw a cylindrical object with a green wire coming out of it. Bomb units from Placer County came out and retrieved it. 33 year-old Joshua Danos was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a destructive device, and is currently being held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha