Explosive Device Safely Detonated

Some New Year’s Day excitement for residents in and around Lake Wildwood. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says someone found what appeared to be a pipebomb on the side of Pleasant Valley Road, late in the morning. He says it was dropped off at the Penn Valley Fire Department, which led to the closure of the Lake Wildwood main gate. After it was confirmed to be an explosive device, the Placer County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called in…

Brown says it does not appear that the pipebomb was left at the original location for any criminal purposes…

Authorities cleared the area in about 2 hours.