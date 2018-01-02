< Back to All News

Explosive Device Safely Detonated

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 12:24 PM PST

Some New Year’s Day excitement for residents in and around Lake Wildwood. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says someone found what appeared to be a pipebomb on the side of Pleasant Valley Road, late in the morning. He says it was dropped off at the Penn Valley Fire Department, which led to the closure of the Lake Wildwood main gate. After it was confirmed to be an explosive device, the Placer County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called in…

click to listen to Lt Brown

Brown says it does not appear that the pipebomb was left at the original location for any criminal purposes…

click to listen to Lt Brown

Authorities cleared the area in about 2 hours.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha