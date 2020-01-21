< Back to All News

Explosives Suspect Arrested Again In Grass Valley

Posted: Jan. 21, 2020 12:53 PM PST

A Grass Valley woman still facing explosives possession charges has been arrested again. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says officers responded to a complaint about 53-year-old Mary Dalton Monday night at her home on Lamarque Court, the same place where the explosives were found in May of last year…

But Bates says officers returned about an hour and a half later, due to multiple complaints about Dalton. She was still yelling and screaming, but also throwing items over her fence into a neighbor’s backyard…

Dalton, whom Bates says, appeared to be intoxicated, was arrested on one felony charge of resisting arrest and two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. Meanwhile, she’s scheduled to make another court appearance Friday on the explosives case.

