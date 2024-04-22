< Back to All News

Extended Delays Ahead On I-80 Past Colfax

Posted: Apr. 22, 2024 12:41 AM PDT

With longer dry spells, construction work is ramping up again on I-80, between Colfax and the Nevada state line. And that means even more extended delays this season. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Jeremy Linder, explains that it’s not just emergency pavement rehab work from winter storm damage, that began last year. But several other projects are also beginning that have been in the funding pipeline…

Linder says emergency work has already resumed between Colfax and Alta. But two more segments have been added for this week, with work on the final two segments scheduled to resume by the end of the month. He says by May and June, if you had to travel the entire stretch, delays could total up to two hours. It’ll be lane and ramp closures, for the most part, with work done mostly during the daytime and ending by noon on Friday. But that won’t always be the case and avoiding any slowdowns is unlikely…

Linder says the goal is to wrap up emergency work this year. But he says some projects, like the bridge replacement, will take several years to complete. The total pricetag is over 500-million dollars.

