Extension Of Narrow Gauge RR Line Proposed

A major extension of the Narrow Gauge Railroad line is being looked at. Officials made a presentation at the recent meeting of Nevada City’s Infrastructure Committee. Councilmember Lou Ceci, who is on the committee, says it would travel quite a distance…

Ceci says the committee will recommend that the entire City Council seek a feasibility study…

The Narrow Gauge Railroad connected with the Central Pacific Railroad, incorporating in 1874. After two years of construction, passenger and commercial services began and continued until 1943. At one time, it was notable for having the highest railroad bridge in California, the Bear River Bridge, which was built in 1908. The museum, meanwhile, is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the era.