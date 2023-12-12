< Back to All News

Extension Of Narrow Gauge RR Line Proposed

Posted: Dec. 12, 2023 12:38 AM PST

A major extension of the Narrow Gauge Railroad line is being looked at. Officials made a presentation at the recent meeting of Nevada City’s Infrastructure Committee. Councilmember Lou Ceci, who is on the committee, says it would travel quite a distance…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

Ceci says the committee will recommend that the entire City Council seek a feasibility study…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

The Narrow Gauge Railroad connected with the Central Pacific Railroad, incorporating in 1874. After two years of construction, passenger and commercial services began and continued until 1943. At one time, it was notable for having the highest railroad bridge in California, the Bear River Bridge, which was built in 1908. The museum, meanwhile, is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the era.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha