Extensive Search for Pursuit Suspect Chalk Bluff

An extensive search continues in a wooded area of Nevada County for a man reported to have led officers in a vehicle pursuit. There are few details available at this time. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it began around nine Friday morning on the Golden Center Freeway…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the pursuit went quite a ways across the county before the suspect abandoned his vehicle and took off in woods in the Chalk Bluff area, near Cascade Shores…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele has no information on the assault with a deadly weapon incident. And the Nevada County and Placer County Sheriff’s departments are not reporting any recent incident with one of their deputies.