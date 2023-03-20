Extensive Water Damage At Center For Arts

Another notable building impacted by weeks of on and off snow and rain in Grass Valley is the recently-rennovated Center for the Arts. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says there’s been extensive water damage for the Marisa Funk Theater…

Manuel says the entire main theater floor may need to be replaced…

Manuel says some seating has also been impacted, when a show is sold out. But, otherwise, the Center and theater will remain open during repairs, with no cancellations or postponements of performances. However, Manuel also says this challenge is reminiscent of three years ago, when the start of the pandemic shut down the Center, just prior to when it was going to reopen to the public after an extensive four-million dollar rennovation.