< Back to All News

Extensive Water Damage At Center For Arts

Posted: Mar. 20, 2023 12:08 PM PDT

Another notable building impacted by weeks of on and off snow and rain in Grass Valley is the recently-rennovated Center for the Arts. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says there’s been extensive water damage for the Marisa Funk Theater…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Manuel says the entire main theater floor may need to be replaced…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Manuel says some seating has also been impacted, when a show is sold out. But, otherwise, the Center and theater will remain open during repairs, with no cancellations or postponements of performances. However, Manuel also says this challenge is reminiscent of three years ago, when the start of the pandemic shut down the Center, just prior to when it was going to reopen to the public after an extensive four-million dollar rennovation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha