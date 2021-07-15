< Back to All News

Extreme Climate Mobility Plan In Development

Posted: Jul. 15, 2021 7:23 AM PDT

As part of Ready Nevada County, the local transportation commission is developing what’s called an Extreme Climate Event Mobility and Adaption Plan. Executive Director Mike Woodman says they recently received a planning assistance grant….

 

Woodman says they want to identify problematic locations that are barriers and “pinch points” during evacuations. That also includes during winters that have more freak storms with excessive amounts of rain or snow in a short period of time…

 

Woodman says the transportation commission also recently conducted a short survey related to the public’s past experiences and current concerns. He says the goal is to adopt a plan by January.

