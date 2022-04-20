Extreme Climate Mobility Plan Workshop Tonight

Another virtual workshop is happening Wednesday evening, April 20th, on the efficiency of Nevada County’s roads and highways during the increasing number of extreme climate events. That includes freak storms and wildfires. It’s being hosted by the County Transportation Commission. Executive Director Michael Woodman says the goal of the Mobility and Adaptation Plan is to come up with strategies and projects to help minimize the impacts and improve resiliency…

Woodman says the Plan would also fit with other recent and current planning efforts for hazard mitigation and disaster preparedness. That includes improving the efficiency of evacuation routes…

Woodman says the Plan will provide cross-disciplinary approaches that use the best available science to prioritize the people, places, and infrastructure most at risk. He expects it to be finalized by July and go to the Commission this summer. The zoom workshop is from 5:30 to 7 pm and can be accessed through the commission website. Public comments are still being accepted through May first.