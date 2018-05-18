Extreme Fire Drill in Alta Sierra Sunday

There are fire drills, and then there fire drills. CalFire’s Nevada Yuba Placer Unit will be taking drills to the extreme the next couple of weekends, starting Sunday in Alta Sierra. Battalion Chief Matt Wallen says you’ll see several engines in the area, and they will be visiting several homes…

Listen to Matt Wallen 1

They will also be using some residents to play the role of evacuees, to see what it’s like to have to leave in a hurry. Those people will also learn about safety issues from the FireSafe Council and the Red Cross. Wallen is responsible for an area that includes about 170-thousand people, roughly the population of Redding, and he says sometimes that can be pretty scary…

Listen to Matt Wallen 2

That, of course, happened last year with the Wind Complex fires. CalFire will be doing the same drill next weekend in Lake Wildwood.

–gf