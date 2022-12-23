Extreme Speeding The Focus Christmas Weekend

Friday will likely be one of the busier days for traffic volume before Christmas. The CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6 this evening and lasts until just before midnight on Sunday, Christmas Day. Officer Jason Bice says patrols in Nevada County see a spike in motorists passing through from out of the area, often heading up Highways 49 and 20 toward the Sierra…

Bice says the Highway 49 corridor in the south county, or between Grass Valley and Auburn, usually gets the most attention. He says speed, as always, is the top concern. But he admits you can’t pull over everyone. He says speeds in the 70’s are what officers usually look for…

The CHP says 28 people were killed in California crashes during last year’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period. During that 54-hour period, officers also made 341 arrests for driving under the influence. They also issued 11-hundred-51 citations for speeding violations and 16 citations for occupants not being properly restrained.