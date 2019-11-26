Extreme Weather Shelter Open For Four Nights

With low snow in the forecast, Sierra Roots is opening its Extreme Weather Shelter for the first time this season, starting Tuesday afternoon. And Nevada County’s Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says the shelter, at the Veterans Hall, on North Pine Street, in Nevada City, will stay open through Thanksgiving and Friday night…

Dent says among the regular features expected at this year’s Extreme Weather Shelters is the Hospitality House HAT van…

Also on hand will be the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team, also known as the HOME team, providing case management services for attendees, as well as the county’s Veteran Services Office. The shelter will be open from 4:30pm to 7:30am each day. The Salvation Army will not be opening a shelter in Grass Valley on those nights.