As frigid temperatures continue, along with the possibility of more rain and snow, the Salvation Army has, once again, opened its Extreme Weather Shelter for Wednesday and Thursday nights. Hours of operation at the shelter, on Alta Street in Grass Valley, are 4:30pm through 7:30am. Sierra Roots will not be opening its shelter in Nevada City on these nights. But they say they will be monitoring the weather and working to reset from last weekend’s shelter activities.