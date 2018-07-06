< Back to All News

F-F-A Mom Founds ‘White Barn Project’

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 12:01 PM PDT

It’s an idea from an F-F-A mom. Wendy Weidler is organizing a clothing exchange for both F-F-A and 4-H kids that are raising an animal for the Nevada County Fair…

Listen to Wendy Weidler 1

She calls it the White Barn Project, and she’s partnered with Soroptimist International of Grass Valley. They are collecting white jeans, black jeans, long and short sleeve white button-up shirts, 4-H hats and scarves, F-F-A jackets, and brown or black boots and belts. Weidler says outfitting the kids can be a problem for some families…

Listen to Wendy Weidler 2

Interfaith Food Ministries is taking the donations on Tuesdays and Thursday s from 9am to 1pm, and there are other dropoff locations around town. The clothing will be handed out before the fair, and then stored and distributed before the fair next year.

–gf

