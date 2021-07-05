Fabulous Fourth of July Events

It was busy holiday weekend in Grass Valley as 4th of July events began to take on a more normal feel as the first holiday celebration following the removal of most COVID-19 gathering restrictions. People were out and enjoying the first ever July 3rd Pancake Breakfast and Carnival on the Downtown Promenade.

The event hosted by the Grass Valley Downtown Association and The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as help from Twin Cities Church with the pancakes and the games. Pastor John Fairchild says the turnout was exceptional.

Though no official numbers were available during the event, organizers say hundreds were buying breakfast. And for the first time ever, alcohol was allowed in the open area of the Promenade and on Main Street.

Activities continued until 3 pm and then preparations began for the big event on the 4th of July. The Parade returned to Grass Valley, with most of the 150 entries being vehicles of some sort. The Town Crier and Color Guards were the only walking participants. Pearl Harbor survivor, and a local legend, 99 year old Lou Conter was the guest of honor and Nevada County Fire Agencies were the official Grand Marshall… it was rather impressive as over a dozen fire vehicles sounded sirens as they squeezed into the 14 foot wide gap in the Promenade allowing them to pass down Mill Street.

A spectacular fireworks show closed out the evening celebration with 40 minutes of rockets and explosions filling the sky above Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. Cheers could be heard echoing in some areas of the community at various times during the display.