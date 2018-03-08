Faculty President Discusses NJUHSD Safety Issues

Faculty in the Nevada Joint Union High School District want to make sure they’re involved as much as possible, regarding campus safety. Teachers Union President DuWaine Ganskie says the latest campus massacre, that occurred at a Florida high school, may be a tipping point for more effective change. As for local campuses, he says only minor changes may be needed…

Ganskie says while drills are done regularly, he hopes there will be even more diligence…

Ganskie also spoke on the issue at Wednesday night’s District Board meeting.