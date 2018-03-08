< Back to All News

Faculty President Discusses NJUHSD Safety Issues

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 12:59 AM PST

Faculty in the Nevada Joint Union High School District want to make sure they’re involved as much as possible, regarding campus safety. Teachers Union President DuWaine Ganskie says the latest campus massacre, that occurred at a Florida high school, may be a tipping point for more effective change. As for local campuses, he says only minor changes may be needed…

click to listen to DuWaine Ganskie

Ganskie says while drills are done regularly, he hopes there will be even more diligence…

click to listen to DuWaine Ganskie

Ganskie also spoke on the issue at Wednesday night’s District Board meeting.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha