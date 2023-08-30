< Back to All News

Fair Attendance Described As Extraordinary

Posted: Aug. 30, 2023 12:37 PM PDT

Attendance at this year’s Nevada County Fair appears to be back to a pre-pandemic level. New CEO Andrew Trygg declined to release a specific number, saying it’s not been audited to a point that he’s confident in releasing one. But he indicated it was well-above the 91-thousand recorded for last year’s five-day event….

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Attendance for the last pre-COVID year, in 2019, hit around 100-thousand. A lack of excessive heat, and the pandemic further in the rear-view mirror, were cited by Trygg as primary factors for this year’s improvement. He also singled out the arena events…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg did say the Junior Livestock Auction raised just under last year’s record amount of one-point-two million dollars, at one-point-one million. It was 105-thousand dollars for the Ag Mechanics Auction. And he says Treat Street did break a record, with over one-million dollars in sales.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha