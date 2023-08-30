Fair Attendance Described As Extraordinary

Attendance at this year’s Nevada County Fair appears to be back to a pre-pandemic level. New CEO Andrew Trygg declined to release a specific number, saying it’s not been audited to a point that he’s confident in releasing one. But he indicated it was well-above the 91-thousand recorded for last year’s five-day event….

Attendance for the last pre-COVID year, in 2019, hit around 100-thousand. A lack of excessive heat, and the pandemic further in the rear-view mirror, were cited by Trygg as primary factors for this year’s improvement. He also singled out the arena events…

Trygg did say the Junior Livestock Auction raised just under last year’s record amount of one-point-two million dollars, at one-point-one million. It was 105-thousand dollars for the Ag Mechanics Auction. And he says Treat Street did break a record, with over one-million dollars in sales.