Fair Attendance Down; Auction Proceeds Up

With the Nevada County Fair in the books for 2018, officials are tallying attendance numbers, Treat Street receipts, and other reports. Fairgrounds Deputy Manager Patrick Eidman says the official attendance numbers won’t be out for another couple of weeks, but given the conditions, it won’t be much of a surprise if numbers are down…

Eidman says no refunds will be issued to those who were in attendance Friday night when the power went out, but he also says for those people who had just gotten to the fair Friday night, he was able to “work with them.” Eidman also adds that the monster truck show at the arena was almost over at the time. One positive, Eidman says preliminary numbers from the Junior Livestock Auction and Ag Mechanics Auction is up from the record-setting year they had last year…

Treat Street numbers will be out later. Eidman says work has already begun on next year’s fair, which will be August 7 through 11, 2019.

