Fair Attendance Rebounds From Last Year

Attendance at this year’s Nevada County Fair didn’t hit the record that was hoped for after all. But CEO Dale Chasse says he’s still pleased with the numbers for his first event. It was 91-thousand for the five days, although not hitting the 100-thousand mark that was recorded at the last pre-pandemic Fair in 2019…

Last year’s attendance figures were unavailable, but definitely lower, due to pandemic fears and restrictions, as well as wildfire smoke. Chasse says although the admission price was not raised, they could not control increases charged by food and drink vendors and heard some complaints about that…

Meanwhile, Chasse says money raised from the Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auctions did reach an all-time high, at just shy of one-point-two million dollars.