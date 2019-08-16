< Back to All News

Fair Auction Numbers Set Another Record

Posted: Aug. 16, 2019 12:56 AM PDT

Another record year for the Ag Mechanics and Junior Livestock auctions at this year’s Nevada County Fair. Fair CEO Patrick Eidman says the total from both auctions was 736-thousand-804 dollars, up 76-thousand from the previous year…

click to listen to Patrick Eidman

It was 563-thousand-650 dollars for the Junior Livestock auction and Eidman says that was greatly augmented by bumps, or non-bidding donations. He says bumps were way up, at around 110-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Patrick Eidman

Eidman says entries were also up. There were 59 Ag Mechanic projects and 221 lots.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha