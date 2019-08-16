Fair Auction Numbers Set Another Record

Another record year for the Ag Mechanics and Junior Livestock auctions at this year’s Nevada County Fair. Fair CEO Patrick Eidman says the total from both auctions was 736-thousand-804 dollars, up 76-thousand from the previous year…

It was 563-thousand-650 dollars for the Junior Livestock auction and Eidman says that was greatly augmented by bumps, or non-bidding donations. He says bumps were way up, at around 110-thousand dollars…

Eidman says entries were also up. There were 59 Ag Mechanic projects and 221 lots.