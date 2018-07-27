Fair CEO On Extended Leave

The Nevada County Fair starts a week from Wednesday. And Fair Manager and CEO Rae Callendar will not be involved. Fair Board President Steve Steele says he can’t say whether it’s for personal or medical reasons, or if it’s even possibly related to job performance…

Callendar was hired as CEO in 2015. Steele did stress that fair operations won’t be impacted…

Deputy Fair Manager Patrick Eidman is acting CEO at this time.