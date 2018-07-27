< Back to All News

Fair CEO On Extended Leave

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 1:28 PM PDT

The Nevada County Fair starts a week from Wednesday. And Fair Manager and CEO Rae Callendar will not be involved. Fair Board President Steve Steele says he can’t say whether it’s for personal or medical reasons, or if it’s even possibly related to job performance…

Callendar was hired as CEO in 2015. Steele did stress that fair operations won’t be impacted…

Deputy Fair Manager Patrick Eidman is acting CEO at this time.

