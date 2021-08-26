< Back to All News

Fair CEO Patrick Eidman Resigning

Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 4:57 PM PDT

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is going to need another CEO. Fair Board President Andrew Trygg says Patrick Eidman is resigning, effective September 10th, in order to pursue another state job opportunity out of state. It’s not clear yet when a search for a successor can begin or how long it will take…

Eidman was hired in 2017 as Deputy Fair Manager before taking over for Rae Callendar as CEO in 2018. Callendar was let go by the Board for unknown reasons, only about a month before the start of the fair. Trygg says it’s been a pleasure working with Eidman…

Eidman did not return a call for comment. But, in a news release, he stated it was a very difficult decision and that he was enormously proud of the Fairgrounds team.

