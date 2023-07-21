Fair Competition Entry Forms Due Monday

You know the Nevada County Fair is getting close when residents begin to work furiously on their hobby projects so they can have it displayed and judged at this year’s event. Fair CEO Andrew Trygg says to get everything done, but do not forget you only have a few days left to get your paperwork in to officially enter. The deadline for entries is this Monday. He says there are categories for just about anything you can think up in your mind. Some of the popular competitions include entries for flowers, children’s projects, wool, fibers, and textiles, beer and wine making, all sorts of food preparations, and Trygg’s personal favorite: photography.

Once the entries are in, there is another opportunity for participation. Staff need to find enough judges to rate and award each category.

The Fair Office is open Monday through Friday 8AM -5PM and other contact information is on the nevadacountyfair.com website.