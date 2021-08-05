Fair Family of the Year Announced

Another major award to announce, ahead of the Nevada County Fair. The Board of Directors has selected Tim Reid and Caitlin Oats as the Family of the Year. Tim and Caitlin have been married for seven years. Tim is president of the County Livestock Producers, the organization that helps put together the Junior Livestock Auction…

click to listen to Tim Reid

Tim has worked in booths for the Fair Foundation and NEO, participated in Fair cleanup days, and helped produce the Ag Mechanics Auction, at which he also serves as co-auctioneer. Tim and Caitlin are also honored for their unwavering support of the Draft Horse Classic…

click to listen to Tim Reid

Before transferring to Nevada Union High School in 2016, to become Assistant Principal, Tim was an ag teacher and FFA advisor at Bear River High. Caitlin is a veterinary technician with Sierra Oaks Veterinary Services in Penn Valley and a longtime exhibitor.