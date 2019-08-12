Fair Fun Until The End

The 2019 Nevada County Fair wrapped up Sunday night….but not after a weekend of fun and festivities.

Friday evening feaured the FFA Ag Mechanics Auction. The best of show for the auction was first time particpant Meghan Garren.

Listen to Megan Gerron

Garren also shows pigs year round and participated in Sundays Livestock Auction. Overall, attendees thought the 2019 Fair was a success. Weather and rides were positive factors.

Listen to Attendee

Traditional rides and the carnival were also crowd favorites.

Listen to Attendee

Sunday, the Livestock Auction wrapped up agriculture activities and the Demolition Derby closed out the Arena events.