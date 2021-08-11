Fair Hall Of Fame Inductee Announced

Bart Riebe has been attending the Nevada County Fair for 65 years. And this year, he’s being inducted into the Fair Hall of Fame during opening ceremonies today (Wed.). Fair CEO Patrick Eidman says Bart is one of the most kind, generous, and thoughtful people on the planet…

The 72-year-old Riebe, who was raised in Grass Valley, has supported the Livestock Auction by purchasing market animals for four decades. He’s sponsored fundraisers, giveaways, and special events, such as the Destruction Derby, where he’s donated equipment to the drivers…

Riebe has also worked his share of shifts in the booths of nonprofit organizations. Fun contests have also been a mainstay of the Riebe’s Auto Parts booth.