Fair Kicks Off With Opening Ceremonies

Day one of the Nevada County Fair is in the books, but there’s certainly lots to come for the rest of the week at the fairgrounds. As is tradition with the fair, before the gates open to the public on Wednesday, there is a fair breakfast. Invited guests were treated to a little music…

Listen to Chris and Chris

Chris and Chris with a duet of the John Denver hit. Fair C-E-O Patrick Eidman thanked contributors and sponsors, and there were plenty of honorees.

(left to right) Doug LaMalfa, Andrew Trygg, Keith Royal

Scholarships were presented, the Hansen Family was honored as the Family of the Year, and there were Hall of Fame inductees. Long time music teacher and fair contributor Bill Mitchell was honored, as was Board president Jeanette Royal and her husband, retired sheriff Keith Royal…

Listen to Hall of Fame presentation

And they always time the ceremony to end right before 10 o’clock…

Listen to Patrick Eidman

This year’s theme is Farms, Food, and Fun.

–gf