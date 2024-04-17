< Back to All News

Fair Poster Winner Selected

Posted: Apr. 17, 2024 12:11 AM PDT

It’s considered a key marketing tool for the Nevada County Fair. And now the Fairgrounds has announced this year’s poster selection. CEO Andrew Trygg says they received over 100 submissions, featuring the slogan “Carnival Lights and Treat Street Delights”. That included from local school students, where the teachers promoted the contest in their classrooms.

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says this year’s poster was illustrated by local county resident Elissa Crevoiserat, who used great colors and scenery. And then Kial James, of Kial James Design-plus-Photography, created the final design from the artwork…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

And for her efforts, the winner also receives an elaborate fair admissions package. This year’s Nevada County Fair runs from August 7th through the 11th. And you can look for updates on events through Facebook and on the Fairground website. That includes the announcement of the opening night musical performance, which is Academy of Country Music Awards nominee RaeLynn.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha