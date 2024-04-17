Fair Poster Winner Selected

It’s considered a key marketing tool for the Nevada County Fair. And now the Fairgrounds has announced this year’s poster selection. CEO Andrew Trygg says they received over 100 submissions, featuring the slogan “Carnival Lights and Treat Street Delights”. That included from local school students, where the teachers promoted the contest in their classrooms.

Trygg says this year’s poster was illustrated by local county resident Elissa Crevoiserat, who used great colors and scenery. And then Kial James, of Kial James Design-plus-Photography, created the final design from the artwork…

And for her efforts, the winner also receives an elaborate fair admissions package. This year’s Nevada County Fair runs from August 7th through the 11th. And you can look for updates on events through Facebook and on the Fairground website. That includes the announcement of the opening night musical performance, which is Academy of Country Music Awards nominee RaeLynn.