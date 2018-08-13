< Back to All News

Fairgoers Enjoy ‘Goat Yoga’

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 6:01 AM PDT

It’s true that you can find just about everything at the Nevada County Fair, and that includes Goat Yoga….

Listen to goats and yoga class

The dozen or so baby goats weren’t doing the yoga, but they got to run around the area and eat the grass and stuff while the participants were getting their excercise in. Justine is one of the instructors…

Listen to Justine

Officials were trying to keep diapers on the little guys to avoid as much mess as possible during the session that lasted under an hour. Keith and Jill were two of the participants. They seemed to enjoy it…

Listen to Keith and Jill

Jill actually is a yoga instructor herself, but wasn’t sure if she’d think about bringing goats into her class.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha