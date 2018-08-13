Fairgoers Enjoy ‘Goat Yoga’

It’s true that you can find just about everything at the Nevada County Fair, and that includes Goat Yoga….

The dozen or so baby goats weren’t doing the yoga, but they got to run around the area and eat the grass and stuff while the participants were getting their excercise in. Justine is one of the instructors…

Officials were trying to keep diapers on the little guys to avoid as much mess as possible during the session that lasted under an hour. Keith and Jill were two of the participants. They seemed to enjoy it…

Jill actually is a yoga instructor herself, but wasn’t sure if she’d think about bringing goats into her class.

–gf