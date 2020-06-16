Fairground Finances Hit Hard By COVID

Businesses in Nevada County have been hit hard by the COVID-19 restricitions, and one business in particular is losing almost its entire revenue for the year. The Nevada County Fairgrounds is struggling to make ends meet as the 2020 Nevada County Fair has been canceled. Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman says as a result of multiple event cancellations, the Fairgrounds is projecting a loss of 90 percent in revenues.

Eidman says his full time staff are voluntarily making sacrifices to keep the Fairgrounds running.

He says that recent easing of restrictions has helped, but the campground is not fully open yet.

Eidman also says they are actively looking at ways to help community groups that run Treat Street booths make up money they will lose as a result of the Fair being canceled this year.

More details will be announced about events that can support both the fairgrounds and community groups.