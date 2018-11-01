Fairgrounds Begins Winter Hours

< Back to All News

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

Today is November 1, Halloween is over, the time change is around the corner, and the Nevada County Fairgrounds have gone to their winter hours. Beginning today, the gates will remain open during the day to walkers and bicyclists, but will close each weekday at 4:30, and will be closed on weekends. The main office will still be open from 8am to 5pm. Also, the RV Park will remain open, and the grounds will be open for any events that take place during the winter months. Summer hours will return in May.

