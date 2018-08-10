Fairgrounds Evacuated Following Power Outage

The lights went out for most the Nevada County Fairgrounds about 8:20 Friday night. Fairgoers assumed the outage was caused by a transformer that exploded just outside of the Fairgrounds. Only the midway rides and carnival booths had power becuase Butler Amusements uses invidual generators to power their entertainment.

Aound 8:45, when it became apparent that the lights would not go back on for the rest of the grounds, announcements went out via employees in golf carts and eventually over a loudspeaker that was powered by a generator feeding the adminstration building.

Listen to Announcement

At that point, many people filed toward the exits and other still milled around the midway because the rides were still operating. However, some guest were upset and were seeking refunds.

Listen to Frustrated Guest

The administrative offices were temporarily closed while officials evaluated the situation. Just after 9:30, Interim CEO Patrick Eidman, made a perpared statement to KNCO.*

Listen to Patrick Eidman

Regarding refunds, Eidman’s statement referred questions to the Fairgrounds website.

Listen to Patrick Eidman

The CEO would not go into any further detail at this time.

It took several hours to get remaining fairgoers off of the grounds.

Questions: info@nevadacountyfairgrounds.com