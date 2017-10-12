< Back to All News

Fairgrounds Camp ‘Like a Small City’

Posted: Oct. 12, 2017 12:22 PM PST

We’ve described it to you before as like a little city, but a short walk around the Nevada County Fairgrounds and you’ll see that it’s true. CalFire has set up camp at the Fairgrounds, and C-E-O Rea Callendar gives us an audio tour…

Listen to Rea Callender 1

Those engines are from all over California as well as from the state of Nevada. There’s a trailer for medical supplies, one to fill out payroll forms, they have a tent and trailer just for the public information people, and of course all of those people have to eat. Callender says firefighters are well taken care of in the food department, even has they head out to the lines…

Listen to Rea Callender 2

According to the CalFire Fact Sheet, there are 1161 personnel working the Wind Complex Fires–almost all of them are being housed at the Fairgrounds.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

1 Comment

October 12, 2017

Warren McGee

It is amazing of how fast our community comes together to do whatever is needed to help in a disaster situation. You see everyday people going above and beyond their limits to help out anyway possible.

Warren McGee

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha