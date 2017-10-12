Fairgrounds Camp ‘Like a Small City’

We’ve described it to you before as like a little city, but a short walk around the Nevada County Fairgrounds and you’ll see that it’s true. CalFire has set up camp at the Fairgrounds, and C-E-O Rea Callendar gives us an audio tour…

Those engines are from all over California as well as from the state of Nevada. There’s a trailer for medical supplies, one to fill out payroll forms, they have a tent and trailer just for the public information people, and of course all of those people have to eat. Callender says firefighters are well taken care of in the food department, even has they head out to the lines…

According to the CalFire Fact Sheet, there are 1161 personnel working the Wind Complex Fires–almost all of them are being housed at the Fairgrounds.

