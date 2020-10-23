Fairgrounds Gets Another Funding Boost

With the Nevada County Fairgrounds facing a 90-percent cut in their normal revenue this year, due to coronavirus shutdowns, officials always welcome fundraising efforts. So CEO Patrick Eidman says they were very impressed by Alyssa Mayo and her group, West Coast Equine Sports Therapy, recently raising 20-thousand dollars…

Meanwhile, the Foundation continues with its fundraising efforts. And Eidman notes the boost in lease revenue, with the Distance Learning Center and Youth Hub opening on Monday, thanks to an agreement recently approved by the county…

Another major event that’s already been cancelled is the Country Christmas Faire, which normally kicks off the holiday shopping season on Thanksgiving weekend. Eidman says the Fairgrounds typically brings in about two-point-seven to two-point-eight million dollars a year.