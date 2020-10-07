< Back to All News

Fairgrounds Has New Hall of Fame Inductee

Posted: Oct. 7, 2020 12:23 AM PDT

Although there was no Nevada County Fair this year, there is still a new member of the Fairgrounds Hall of Fame. Board of Directors President, Jeanette Royal, says they’ve inducted Doctor Simi Lyss for his longtime service and commitment…

click to listen to Jeanette Royal

Royal says Lyss first became involved with the Fairgrounds as a volunteer with the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum Club, where he assisted the group in rennovating their displays and expanding their youth outreach program. He also initiated the tree reforestation program…

click to listen to Jeanette Royal

Lyss was ultimately appointed to the Board of Directors by the Governor and served for 14 years and was instrumental in the formation of the Fairgrounds Foundation. Royal says he continues to serve a vital role in supporting and improving the health and beauty of the Fairgrounds and fostering projects that develop local youth in agriculture.

