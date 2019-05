The annual Pine Tree Quilt Guild quilt show is this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Guild president Ardy Tobin says there will be hundreds of quilts on display…

Listen to Ardy Tobin 1

But Tobin says most of the quilts on display are not for sale…

Listen to Ardy Tobin 2

The show is from 10am to 4pm tomorrow and Sunday. There is an admission charge, but parking is free.

–gf