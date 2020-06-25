Fair to Open Treat Street for Drive Thru Event

There won’t be a Nevada County Fair this year, but you’ll still be able to get some of your favorite Treat Street goodies. Fairgrounds Chief Executive Officer Patrick Eidman says the Nevada County Environmental Health Department has given its approval for a drive-through event, similar to its car hop weekends at the Rood Center…

As Eidman said, you will have to order ahead of time, which will make it easier for the non-profit groups to know how much to prepare, and streamline the process for cashiers and others. Proper social distancing and other coronavirus protocols will be in place for the workers, but Eidman says this will enable the non-profits to make some money. It’s also a volunteer opportunity…

Last year, Treat Street booths made over a million dollars for their organizations. Some organizations will not participate. A date for the event has not been announced yet, but Eidman says it will likely be a weekend in late July or early August.

–gf