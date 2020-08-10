< Back to All News

Fake Gunfire Shakes-up GV Rally

Posted: Aug. 10, 2020 12:01 AM PDT

A suspect in custody for shooting an air-soft rifle into a group of people in Grass Valley Saturday evening. What initially was reported as gunshots fired on A Back the Blue Rally in Grass Valley turned out to be an air-soft rifle.
Just after 7:00 pm Saturday evening, Officers responded to the report of shots being fired at people attending the Back-the-Blue rally at the corner of Neal St and South Auburn St. Officers determined that the suspect shot at the crowd from a passing vehicle with an air-soft rifle. There were no serious injuries.
GVPD reported that just after 11:00 PM a suspect, Jace Mannoguerra was in custody, but details regarding the incident and arrest have not been released.

