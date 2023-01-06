< Back to All News

Fake Siege Call Sends Law Enforcement To NU

Posted: Jan. 6, 2023 2:13 PM PST

Some excitement during the early morning hours on Friday at the Nevada Union High School campus, but not the kind administrators ever want. Principal Kelly Rhoden says law enforcement had received a call that the school was under some sort of siege…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

Rhoden says she was notified around 6:30am, which meant there were no students present and very staff members are there that early. But, as a precaution, officers searched all the buildings…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

But Rhoden says some officers remained present at the campus all day. She says the call is part of a growing nationwide trend that’s called “swatting”, although it hasn’t been an issue in Nevada County, for the most part. Swatting is defined as a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving a dispatcher into sending law enforcement or an emergency services agency to a home, business, or school. And it usually also results in the evacuations.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha