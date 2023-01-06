Fake Siege Call Sends Law Enforcement To NU

Some excitement during the early morning hours on Friday at the Nevada Union High School campus, but not the kind administrators ever want. Principal Kelly Rhoden says law enforcement had received a call that the school was under some sort of siege…

Rhoden says she was notified around 6:30am, which meant there were no students present and very staff members are there that early. But, as a precaution, officers searched all the buildings…

But Rhoden says some officers remained present at the campus all day. She says the call is part of a growing nationwide trend that’s called “swatting”, although it hasn’t been an issue in Nevada County, for the most part. Swatting is defined as a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving a dispatcher into sending law enforcement or an emergency services agency to a home, business, or school. And it usually also results in the evacuations.