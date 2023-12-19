Falconi Gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Another honor for William “Bill” Falconi in Nevada City. And it’s the ultimate Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented at the recent City Council meeting. Each councilmember took turns reading portions of the staff report, that summarized a long and meaningful life. Councilmember Adam Kline said Falconi has served the town, either as an employee, consultant, contractor, or otherwise, for more than 51 years…

That’s in reference to the new Nevada Street Bridge, which is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. The Council also approved the naming and placemaking for the bridge construction in Falconi’s honor…

Falconi started his own company, located on Searls Avenue. Some of the more notable projects he designed and built also included the Lake Wildwood Country Club, Western Gateway Park facilities and what became a real challenge: the Ghidotti building, next to the Nevada Theater. It was the first new, from the ground up, construction on Broad Street since the passage of the city’s historical district ordinance.