Fall Family Festival At Twin Cities Church Today

Posted: Oct. 31, 2023 12:52 AM PDT

Kids celebrating Halloween in Nevada County shouldn’t miss the Animal Adventures of the free Fall Family Festival this (Tues.) evening. That’s at Twin Cities Church. Pastor John Fairchild says it’s set up like Disneyland each year….

There’s also a farm, jungle, ocean, and forest area, with related games. And the hundreds of trick-or-treaters will also find inflatables, bounce houses, and an obstacle course, among numerous other activities, both indoors and outdoors…

Candy donations are also still being accepted for the Fall Family Festival, which has grown considerably since it first began, in 2005. Fairchild says there’s also what he describes as a reasonably-priced barbecue dinner available. That’s from 5 to 8 this (Tues.) evening at Twin Cities Church, on Rough and Ready Highway.

