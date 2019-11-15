Fall Job Market In Nevada County Called Strong

After a monthly drop of about half-a-point, Nevada County’s unemployment rate, while still small, ticked up slightly. The October rate is up two-tenths of a point, from September, at two-point-nine percent. But that’s three-tenths of a point lower than a year ago. Meanwhile, Kari D’Alosio, with the local Alliance For Workforce Development, says prospects are looking strong, as we get into the holiday season…

And with the 2020 census getting underway soon, D’Alosio says recruitment is underway…

D’Alosio says caregivers are always being sought and there are also a number of openings for landscape laborers. Overall, the total number of jobs in Nevada County dropped by 490, to 32-thousand-440. The county has the 13th lowest unemployment rate among the state’s 58 counties.