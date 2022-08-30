Falls Prevention Seminar Planned

Hoping to make more progress toward what’s termed an alarming rate of senior-related falls in Nevada County, a seminar is coming up. It used to be featured on an annual basis but was disrupted by the pandemic. Holly Grimaldi-Flores is the coordinator for the Falls Prevention Coalition, linked to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. She says it’ll be on September 21st at the Veterans Hall in Grass Valley…

Flores says there are more things you can do to reduce an accidental fall and a potentially serious injury than you may realize. That includes simply clearing clutter in your home…

The Coalition says falls are the number one reason county seniors go to the emegency department and are hospitalized. Flores says you need to register for the seminar. You can the information through the Foundation website.