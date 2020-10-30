< Back to All News

Family Fall Festival Is Drive-Through This Year

Posted: Oct. 30, 2020 12:42 AM PDT

One the traditionally bigger Halloween-themed events in Nevada County has been the Family Fall Festival at Twin Cities Church, which is still happening tomorrow.The coronavirus has not shut it down. But Pastor John Fairchild says it’ll be a drive-through format, with people having to stay inside their vehicles. And all of it will be outside in their large parking lot, which can accomodate around 200 vehicles and still maintain proper distancing. However, many of the same features will remain…

Fairchild says there won’t be quite as many games, but they’ve gotten creative with touchless varieties…

Fairchild says staff will be properly masked, with or without costumes, and still handing out, literally, a ton of candy, along with other items, including balloon animals and glow sticks. And since it’s all outside, this year’s Family Fall Festival is starting earlier, at three p-m tomorrow, with the last vehicles allowed in at six p-m, while it’s still daylight. That’s at Twin Cities Church on Rough and Ready Highway.

