< Back to All News

Family Fall Festival More Traditional This Halloween

Posted: Oct. 29, 2021 12:02 AM PDT

It’s been one Nevada County’s largest Halloween events. But it was curtailed to a drive-through format last year, due to the pandemic. However, the Fall Family Festival is back, at Twin Cities Church, on Rough and Ready Highway, on Sunday, in most of its traditional glory, with COVID precautions also in place. Pastor John Fairchild says most of the activities will be outside. And they’re going to have a brand-new “animal” theme…

click to listen to Pastor Fairchild

Fairchild says there’ll also be live animals, mostly farm animals. But there’s also a great horned owl. A band will also be playing animal-themed songs. There’ll be animal-themed games, as well as an obstacle course, among numerous activities. Also, plenty of candy, but other food as well, for purchase, including a barbecue dinner. Meanwhile, Fairchild says they still only have about 30-percent of their traditional congregation attending services, because of the pandemic…

click to listen to Pastor Fairchild

Although the focus is on the “trick or treat” ages, or up to 13 years old or so, all ages are welcome. Costumes are encouraged, but optional. The Family Fall Festival is happening Sunday, from 5 to 8pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha