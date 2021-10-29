Family Fun Day Non-Virtual This Time

Halloween weekend also means a non-virtual Family Fun Day at the new Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. Education and Outreach Coordinator, Athena Aronow, says it’s from 10am to 2pm on Saturday…

Among the activities, Aronow says there’s a costume contest at noon. Artist Lucy Galbraith will also be on hand to paint faces. There’ll also be a magic show that Aronow says will amaze audiences with the sleight-of-hand illusions….

That includes decorating pumpkins. Also, at 11:30am, there’ll be a dance tutorial on a makeshift stage. Family Fun Days are held four times a year, or each season, at the Center, which has undergone an extensive rennovation. The series is in line with their goal, to make art and culture accessible to all within the community. They’re also free events.